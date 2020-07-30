Mohaather well after Sussex success | Racing News

Mohaather was reported to be in impolite health the day after his thrilling triumph in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Following a luckless run in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot last month, Marcus Tregoning’s steady star went back to the Berkshire circuit to go out a fantastic winner of the Group Two Summer Mile – making him a go back to the greatest level on Wednesday.

The Group One contest was billed as one of the races of the season with Queen Anne winner Circus Maximus and the winners of both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket (Kameko) and the Irish 2,000 Guineas (Siskin) in opposition.

However, Mohaather showed awesome velocity to win a shade cosily in the hands of Jim Crowley – and connections might not be better with how he has actually taken his efforts.

Angus Gold, racing supervisor to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, stated: “Marcus informs me he has actually come out of the race all weapons blazing, which is excellent.

“That turn of foot he has is quite extraordinary. For him to change broad, get himself well balanced and after that get Group One horses like he did was really remarkable, I believed.

“I’m delighted for Marcus and his team as they’ve done a great job with him.”

While in no rush to devote to future targets, Gold validated both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October and the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland the following month will come under factor to consider.

He included: “I believe we’ll simply analyze the circumstance and see how the horse comes out of the race.

“At the back end of the year you have actually got the QEII and he’s now received the Breeders’ Cup Mile, if Sheikh Hamdan chooses he wishes to.

“There aren’t a lot of options coming up, so we’ll take a bit of time and see.”