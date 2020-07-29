Mohaather motors to Sussex success | Racing News

Mohaather showed a destructive turn of foot to win an outstanding renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Marcus Tregoning and ridden by Jim Crowley, the four-year-old withstood a luckless run in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot – however righted the record as an outstanding victor in a top-class running of the Group One masterpiece.

Queen Anne winner Circus Maximus set out to make all under Ryan Moore and the field was carefully bunched with 2 furlongs to run as the leader attempted to press on, with San Donato the very first to make his quote and briefly looking as though he might be set to produce a shock.

However, the previously-unbeaten Siskin then released his difficulty down the outdoors, with Crowley producing his install even broader still and as soon as he did Mohaather (3-1) relatively flew in the last furlong to collar Circus Maximus and score a very first high-level success.

Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin hung back to 3rd, with Kameko – winner of the Newmarket Guineas – 4th having actually been tight for space in the closing phases.