Mogul comes good in Gordon Stakes at Goodwood | Racing News

Mogul opened his represent the season with a hard-fought success in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

Well- promoted throughout the winter season as a leading Classic competitor, Aidan O’Brien’s charge was just 4th on his return at Royal Ascot prior to completing 6th in the Derby at the start of the month.

This Group Two affair was something of an Epsom re-run, with second-placed Khalifa Sat, fast-finishing 5th English King and 10 th-placed Highland Chief all restoring competition, with English King sent the 5-4 favourite.

It was Subjectivist who set out to make all however, developing a healthy lead that he did not give up quickly as soon as the race started to warm up in the straight.

Khalifa Sat was the very first to actually challenge, however while Subjectivist repelled his spurt he might not discover another equipment as very first Highland Chief and after that Mogul swept down the exterior.

It was Mogul (9-2) who had most in reserve, reacting to Ryan Moore’s prompting to pull three-quarters of a length clear at the line, with Highland Chief 2nd and Subjectivist hanging on for 3rd.

English King seemed in difficulty from over 2 furlongs out and needed to go for 4th.