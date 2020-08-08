An attack on a military base in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, has killed at least 8 individuals and hurt 14 others, authorities state.
Witnesses informed regional media a cars and truck filled with dynamites assaulted the substance near a sports arena.
The very loud surge was heard throughout the city.
Islamist militant group Al-Shabab stated it lagged theattack It frequently performs battles targeting security forces and authorities.
Col Ahmed Muse informed Associated Press that the surge occurred at evictions of the 12 th April Army Brigade base near the just recently resumed sports arena in the Warta-Nabadda district.
The arena opened in June and was viewed as a sign of the nation restoring after years of dispute.
Halima Abdisalan, a mom of 3 who lives near the location informed Reuters news firm that soldiers opened fire after the surge. “We ran indoors in fear,” she stated.
Earlier today 2 …