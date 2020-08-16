Mogadishu attack: Somali troops battle gunmen who stormed Elite Hotel



The hotel at Lido beach is stated to be often visited by federal government authorities





At least 5 individuals have actually apparently been eliminated after a weapon and bomb attack on a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

A lorry loaded with dynamites was rammed into the back of the Elite Hotel in the Lido beach location, after which gunmen stormed the structure and hijacked, reports stated.

Security forces are stated to be attempting to gain back control of the hotel.

No group has up until now stated it lags the attack.

However, the Islamist militant group al-Shabab has actually performed comparable attacks in the past.

“There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded,” federal government security authorities Ahmed Omar informed AFP news firm.

“The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved.”

Some reports have actually put the death toll at 15.

Witness Ali Sayid Adan stated the preliminary blast was “very heavy” and left the age …