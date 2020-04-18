Moeen Ali ready for Test return with England: ‘I’d play tomorrow’ | Cricket News





Moeen Ali says he would play for England in a Test ‘tomorrow’ of given the decision

Moeen Ali says he’s ready to play Test cricket once more and would return “tomorrow” if England gave him a name.

The all-rounder, 32, is on a self-imposed break from the longest type and has not performed a Test since being dropped throughout The Ashes.

But, writing in his Guardian column, Ali revealed that cricket’s coronavirus-enforced break had given him an opportunity to reassess.

“I think I’d probably be ready now, to be honest,” stated the Worcestershire participant, who has taken 181 wickets and scored 2,782 runs in 60 Tests.

Ali’s final Test was the Ashes opener towards Australia at Edgbaston final August

“Clearly I must be enjoying effectively and win a spot again on benefit however by way of being accessible – and clearly I’m talking hypothetically – if there was a Test match tomorrow and I bought the decision, I’d say ‘sure’.

“We’re all missing cricket right now and the coronavirus makes you realise what you love. It could take out the whole summer and that would be a big thing.”

Ali spoke candidly to Sky Sports earlier this winter about feeling so burnt out by Test cricket that he hoped to be dropped throughout the Ashes and the blame he felt was placed on him when England suffered defeats.

1:46 Moeen instructed Sky Sports that he hoped he could be dropped within the Ashes after feeling ‘burnt out’ by Test cricket Moeen instructed Sky Sports that he hoped he could be dropped within the Ashes after feeling ‘burnt out’ by Test cricket

However, including in his Guardian article, the spinner says he’s now higher at dealing with the press and any “negative comments” he could encounter.

“With so much happening in the world right now, this has been time to reflect,” added Ali.

“This current break has made me realise that when you find yourself surrounded by a few negative comments, somehow it’s all you can focus on. You have to be mentally stronger and filter more of it out.

Ali: ‘I could have felt like a scapegoat at instances prior to now however I’m over it now. It’s time to maneuver on’

“You realise you do not know how lengthy you might be on earth and so what folks may say about you actually does not matter.

“If that’s someone in the media talking about your cricket, they’re just doing their job and there is no point getting affected.

“It’s virtually been a case of forgiving anybody who has ever stated something I did not like and now seeking to begin afresh once we get again enjoying.

“I may have felt like a scapegoat at times in the past but I’m over it now. It’s time to move on.”