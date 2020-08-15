Modi says India set to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine, launches health mission By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media in New Delhi



BRAND-NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is prepared to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines when researchers provide the consent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, likewise introducing a nationwide job to present health identities for each person.

In yearly events reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi determined health and financial self-reliance as the essential top priorities for his federal government.

“Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India,” he stated from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, using a streaming orange and white turban and covering his mouth and nose with a headscarf of the very same colours whenever anybody came close to him at the event.

“Along with mass-production, the roadmap for distribution of vaccine to every single Indian in the least possible time is also ready,” Modi stated. “The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines.”

Launching a National Digital Health Mission for the nation of 1.3 billion, Modi stated in his seventh Independence Day speech that records of every health test, illness, medication and other …