For almost an hour, the confirmed account– @ narendramodi_in — published numerous tweets asking individuals to contribute Bitcoin to another account.

“Yes this account is hacked by John Wick,” one tweet checked out in part, relatively a recommendation to the action motion picture character played by Keanu Reeves.

“I appeal to you all to donate generously to PM National Relief Fund for Covid-19, Now India begin with crypto currency,” another tweet read.

All the tweets have actually considering that been erased.

The Modi account, which has 2.5 million fans, is among a handful of confirmed accounts linked to theprime minister The one that became part of the apparent hack is linked to his individual site. Twitter informed CNN Business that it was “aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account.” “We are actively investigating the situation,” a Twitter representative stated. India’s Ministry of Information Technology did not instantly react to an ask for remark. The apparent hack comes more than a month after a massive hack that led to a few of the most popular accounts on the platform– consisting of those tied to Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Elon Musk– being jeopardized. In that case, Twitter stated hackers targeted employees who had administrative benefits and after that utilized their gain access to to internal controls to send tweets promoting a Bitcoin rip-off. The origin of the attack on Modi’s account is not yet clear. There’s no sign or proof of any connection in between this …

