Moderna stock pops after agreement to sell at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to U.S. government

ModernaInc

MRNA,.

-4.22%

revealed Tuesday afternoon that it has actually reached an agreement to sell 100 million doses of its investigational vaccine for COVID-19 to the U.S. government for more than $1.5 billion. “Breaking: Moderna announces a supply agreement with the U.S. government to secure an initial 100 million doses of mRNA-1273 for up to $1.525 billion with option granted to U.S. government to purchase up to an additional 400 million doses,” the business exposedin a tweet Moderna shares leapt more than 8% in after- hours trading instantly following the statement. Earlier research studies of Moderna’s vaccine prospect produced antibodies for COVID-19, the business formerly revealed, and it is presently running a Phase 3 research study of thevaccine “The U.S. government has announced that consistent with its commitment to free access to COVID-19 vaccines, Americans will receive mRNA-1273 at no cost for the vaccine itself,” Moderna includeda subsequent news release “As is customary with government-purchased vaccines, healthcare professionals could charge for the cost of administering the vaccine.” Moderna shares have actually taken off greater in the middle of the craze to establish a COVID-19 vaccine throughout an around the world pandemic, with the share cost leaping more than 250% up until now this year as the S&P 500 index.

SPX,.

-0.79%

has actually gotten 5.2%.