Moderna aims to price coronavirus vaccine at $50-$60 per course – Armenian News

Moderna Inc is preparing to price its coronavirus vaccine at $50 to $60 per course, at least $11 more than another vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, Reuters states, pointing out a Financial Times report referring to unnamed sources.

Moderna’s proposed price for a 2- dosage course offered to federal governments compares to $39 for 2 dosages under an offer that Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech struck with the U.S. federal government.

Industry experts stated Pfizer and BioNTech’s $2 billion offer to cover 50 million clients, which is contingent on an approvable item, would likely press other producers to set comparable costs.

Moderna’s proposed price would use to the United States and other high- earnings nations, according to the report.