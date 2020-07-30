Modern-Depo High-Back Ergonomic Gaming Chair with RGB LED Lights, Headrest, Lumbar Support, Height Adjustable Swivel Recliner Office Desk Chair, Black



Price: $199.00 - $189.00

(as of Jul 30,2020 02:32:08 UTC – Details)

Product Description

SPECIFICATIONS

Size: 27.6″x 20.9″x 51.2″

100# black coated gaslift (class III) with black dust proof cover.

350# baking varnished base.

Weight Capacity: 330lbs.

FEATURES

Durable pvc leather material.

Bright RGB lights that powered by USB.

Height adjustable.

90-180 Degree back recline.

360 Degree swivel.

Adjustable armrest

Butterfly mechanism, lift, tilt and lock.

PACKING LIST

1* Gaming Chair

1* Lumbar Support

1* Headrest

1* Remote Control

WIDE APPLICATION



This swivel chair is an ideal seat choice for working, studying, gaming, relaxing and others more.

Adjustable Height

x

x

✓

✓

✓

✓

Adjustable Armrest

x

x

✓

✓

x

✓

Removable Headrest

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Footrest

✓

✓

x

✓

✓

x

Lumbar Support

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Bluetooth Speaker

✓

x

✓

✓

x

x

Tilt Angle

90°-140°

90°-140°

90°-180°

90°-180°

90°-135°

90°-180°

Height adjustable, 90-180 degree back recline; Butterfly mechanism functioning lift, tilt and lock; 360 degree swivel and multi-direction wheel move smoothly on floor.

With bright RGB lighting around, simply plug the cable into USB port and instantly create an extremely cool atmosphere.

330lbs Max. load capacity. This swivel chair is an ideal seat choice for working, studying, gaming, relaxing and others more.

Made of durable PU leather material, baking vanished base and nylon smooth-rolling casters ensure great stability and mobility.

Ergonomic body-hugging high back, thick padded seat cushion, functional armrest, removable lumbar support and headrest offer added support and comfort.