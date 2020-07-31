Modern-Depo Gaming Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support, Height Adjustable Swivel Office Chair High-Back Recliner, Black

Price: $94.99
Product Description
SPECIFICATIONS
Surface material: PVC
Iron frame thickness: 0.05inch
Foam: 60# recycle foam
Armrest: fixed armrest
Gaslift: class3
Base: nylon base
Mechanism：butterfly mechanism
Angle transfer 180°
Load-bearing: 330lbs
PACKING LIST
1 x Gaming chair
1 x Lumbar support
1 x Headrest
HIGH QUALITY
Durable PU leather material, baking vanished base and nylon smooth-rolling casters insure great stability and mobility. A pocket is designed under the seat for battery charger storage.
MULTIFUNCTIONAL
Height adjustable, 90-180 degree back recline with butterfly mechanism functioning lift, tilt and lock. 360 degree swivel and multi-direction wheel move smoothly on floor.
ERGONOMIC DESIGN
Ergonomic body-hugging high back, thick padded seat cushion, removable lumbar support, headrest offer added support and comfort.
UTILITY RECLINER
330lbs Max. load capacity. This swivel chair is an ideal seat choice for working, studying, playing computer games, relaxing and others more.Great to use in home, office, etc.
Made of PVC leather, iron frame and nylon base, butterfly mechanism, easy to adjust height.
Full recline, chair back can be locked at any angle between 90 to 180 degree.
Ergonomic high-back reclining chair, removable headrest and lumbar support.
360 Degree swivel and multi-direction wheel move smoothly on the floor.
330 lbs maximum weight capacity. Great for relaxing, working, studying playing computer games, etc.