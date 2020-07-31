Modern-Depo Gaming Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support, Height Adjustable Swivel Office Chair High-Back Recliner, Black



Product Description

SPECIFICATIONS



Surface material: PVC

Iron frame thickness: 0.05inch

Foam: 60# recycle foam

Armrest: fixed armrest

Gaslift: class3

Base: nylon base

Mechanism：butterfly mechanism

Angle transfer 180°

Load-bearing: 330lbs

PACKING LIST

1 x Gaming chair

1 x Lumbar support

1 x Headrest

HIGH QUALITY



Durable PU leather material, baking vanished base and nylon smooth-rolling casters insure great stability and mobility. A pocket is designed under the seat for battery charger storage.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL



Height adjustable, 90-180 degree back recline with butterfly mechanism functioning lift, tilt and lock. 360 degree swivel and multi-direction wheel move smoothly on floor.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN



Ergonomic body-hugging high back, thick padded seat cushion, removable lumbar support, headrest offer added support and comfort.

UTILITY RECLINER



330lbs Max. load capacity. This swivel chair is an ideal seat choice for working, studying, playing computer games, relaxing and others more.Great to use in home, office, etc.

Adjustable Height

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

x

Adjustable Armrest

✓

✓

✓

✓

x

x

Headrest

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Footrest

x

x

✓

x

✓

✓

Lumbar Support

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Bluetooth Speaker

x

✓

✓

x

x

✓

RGB Lighting

x

x

x

✓

x

x

Tilt Angle

90°-180°

90°-180°

90°-180°

90°-180°

90°-135°

90°-140°

Made of PVC leather, iron frame and nylon base, butterfly mechanism, easy to adjust height.

Full recline, chair back can be locked at any angle between 90 to 180 degree.

Ergonomic high-back reclining chair, removable headrest and lumbar support.

360 Degree swivel and multi-direction wheel move smoothly on the floor.

330 lbs maximum weight capacity. Great for relaxing, working, studying playing computer games, etc.