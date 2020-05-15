Model companions: Virginia restaurant solves social distancing dilemma with mannequins – Armenian News

There you might be having fun with a pleasant meal at an ornate, three-Michelin star restaurant, while you spot one thing odd. The waiter refills the wine glass of the patron sitting subsequent to you. The particular person doesn’t transfer, they don’t blink. They don’t even say “thank you” to the waiter. You are eating with a dummy. Welcome to eating out within the age of coronavirus.

That’s the expertise the Inn at Little Washington, a restaurant in northern Virginia, is planning for diners as they experiment with what eating in might seem like amid the Covid-19 pandemic, The Guardian studies.

With the concept friends might really feel lonely consuming at a restaurant that may solely attain 50% capability – the utmost mandated by Virginia’s social distancing rules – the restaurant might be putting mannequins all through its eating rooms.

“When we needed to solve the problem of social distancing and reducing our restaurant’s occupancy by half, the solution seemed obvious – fill it with interestingly dressed dummies,” Patrick O’Connell, the star chef who heads the restaurant, instructed a Fox 5 DC, an area information station.

“I’ve always had a thing for mannequins – they never complain about anything, and you can have lots of fun dressing them up.”

As states experiment with partial reopening measures, eating places are having to get artistic about methods to encourage social distancing measures with out ruining the intimate expertise of eating in at a restaurant. Some have put in dividers, like clear bathe curtains or crops, to maintain distance between friends.