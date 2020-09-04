‘Mockery of justice’: Ex-deputy minister critical of court restructuring plan – Armenian News

In an interview with Tert.am, a former deputy minister of justice voiced his critical approach to the proposed justice reforms for creating a Supreme Court combining the functions of the Constitutional Court and the Court of Cassation.

Tigran Khachikyan condemned the restructuring process as a “mockery of justice”, considering the plan to abolish the two major courts an “unnecessary experiment”.

“A country governed by rule of law cannot possibly make its justice sector a tessting ground allowing different institutions to unite in the hope of securing efficiency. There is no scientifically permissible guarantee that such a merger would establish a qualitatively new level of constitutional justice,” the deputy minister said, emphasizing other, more urgent problems waiting a solution.

Khachikyan noted that no practical step has been taken so far to establish and ensure reasonable timeframes for dispute settlement.

“Most of our citizens’ problems are beyond the Constitutional Court; they rest with the entire system courts of general jurisdictions. Hence we need to elaborate tools to improve those institutional mechanisms.

“We have controversial regulations in terms of exercising due process and distributing the burden of proof. These should be the axis of the judiciary reforms instead of the bogus and…