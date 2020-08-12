Mocimboa da Praia: Key Mozambique port ‘seized by IS’



Tens of thousands of people in Mozambique have been displaced by the fighting





Militants linked to the Islamic State group have seized a heavily-defended port in Mozambique after days of fighting, according to reports.

Local media say government forces that were in the far northern town of Mocimboa da Praia fled, many by boat, after Islamists stormed the port.

The town is close to the site of natural gas projects worth $60m (£46m).

In recent months militants have taken a number of northern towns, displacing tens of thousands of people.

This was also one of several attacks on Mocimboa da Praia this year, as Islamic State-linked militants have stepped up attacks in the region.

The port is used for cargo deliveries to the oil projects about 60km (37 miles) away, which are being developed by oil giants including Total.

Heavy blow for Mozambique