Mobvoi TicWatch C2+ comes with double the RAM and an extra watch strap

Back in October of 2018, Mobvoi announced its TicWatch C2, an elegant yet capable smartwatch running WearOS. Now, the company is ready to bring a slightly updated version dubbed the TicWatch C2+ which brings 1GB RAM and an extra black silicone strap in the box along with the pre-installed leather one. Other than that and the new available watch faces, it’s nearly identical to the regular TicWatch C2 right down to the dimensions.
The TicWatch C2+ carries the same 1.3-inch AMOLED (360 x 360 px) screen as its predecessor and still comes in a single 42.8mm size. It runs on the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset with 1GB RAM, that is double the amount of the TicWatch 2. Theres also the usual array of sports tracking modes, onboard GPS, a heartbeat sensor and NFC. The 400mAh battery is advertised to deliver 36-hours of continuous usage and the watch is also IP68 rated.
TicWatch C2+ in Onyx, Platinum and Rose Gold
The TicWatch C2+ will retail for $209.99/209.99/INR 20,999 and will be obtainable in Onyx Black, Platinum Silver and Rose Gold colors. It will undoubtedly be up for grabs from the companys website along with Amazon.