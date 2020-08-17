MOBOT Firecracker 18oz 2-in-1 Foam Roller Water Bottle with Straw | High Performance Stainless Steel Reusable Insulated Cool Sports Water Bottles | Travel Size Foam Rollers for Yoga, Workout, Exercise



MOBOT is the world’s first and most portable trigger point foam roller that doubles as a reusable water bottle. You can drink and roll where ever your next adventure takes you!

EveryBODY has tension, stress, and anxiety manifesting into knots in their muscles which needs to be released in order to increase blood flow, circulation, and mobility while decreasing stress, soreness, and even cellulite. MOBOT releases and targets troublesome areas better than most recovery tools. Simply put, if you move you should roll.

Get the most out of your MOBOT: foam roll 1 – 5 mins a day, and carry with you as your reusable water bottle!

“MOBOT is for your body, what meditation is for your mind – a daily practice is essential” – Lani Cooper, creator & CEO of MOBOT

Firecracker – Licorice



– Hydration and massage on-the-go: 18 oz

– Supports up to 350lb

– High-density, non-toxic EVA foam

– 100% recycled, BPA free stainless steel

– Silent sip straw lid

– TSA approved

– Hand wash

– 9.5” H x 4″ diameter

WHY MOBOT



RECYCLED STAINLESS STEEL

More volume = more hydration!

Now we’ve heard drinking ice cold water shrinks blood vessels and restricts digestion … that’s not good for your health! BUT if you do fill your MOBOT with ice cold water, use it as ice therapy to be a cool roll model!

SILENT STRAW

Simply put you’ll drink more!

Easy to open and close or sneak a silent sip. BONUS no more throwing your head back and chugging for dear life!

PREHAB

Injuries can cost us our health, time, money, and sanity!

Prehab with MOBOT is key to help you recover faster and prevent injuries by keeping you supple and on your game!

PLANET-FRIENDLY

Not only is plastic bad for the planet it’s bad for you!

Studies suggest water in plastic bottles has a higher concentration of potentially harmful chemicals & can cause a number of health issues.*

HOW TO USE YOUR MOBOT



CALVES

GLUTES

IT BAND

SACRUM

HAMSTRING

NECK

QUADRICEP

UPPER BACK

REMEMBER TO…



SLOW DOWN

Foam rolling with your MOBOT helps your muscles relax, increase circulation and aid recovery. Calm is a superpower!

BREATHE

You can use your MOBOT as your own personal massager, helping release tension and increase mobility. When used for self-massage, it helps soothe tight, sore areas (known as ‘trigger points’) to speed up muscle recovery.

HYDRATE

Now is the time to try it and see what difference rolling for a couple of minutes a day on a MOBOT can do for you! Think of it as active meditation – slow down, breathe, hydrate and roll.

ROLL

The key is to roll slowly, breathe, and when you reach a point that hurts – stop and hold it. Holding, slight movements side to side and breathing through it can help release the knot.

