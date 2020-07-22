MOBOSI Military AirPods Case Cover Designed for AirPods 2 & 1, Full-Body Protective Vanguard Armor Series AirPod Case with Keychain for AirPods Wireless Charging Case, Black [Front LED Visible]



Product Description

MOBOSI Armor AirPods Case

At MOBOSI, we go the extra mile, work harder, and use only high quality materials to give your AirPods the protection it needs with a touch of style. Our goal is not only to create electronic accessories you are proud of, but also one you would recommend.

MOBOSI Military Protective Case Designed for AirPods 2 & 1



Anti-slip, Fingerprint-proof and Thickened Protection

MOBOSI’s military protective AirPods cases are made of soft and upgrade frosted TPU in order to allow your precious Airpods to survive in unexpected falls and scratches, provides the ultimate in protection for your Airpods. Besides, the protruding design can better slow down shock waves. The thickness can be up to 3MM, thicker and more anti-knock than the normal.

Incredible Protection

Damping & Drop-resistance

Wireless and wired charging

Compatibility

AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

Size

–

5.8 inch

6.1 inch

5.8 inch

6.5 inch

6.1 inch

Color

Matte Black

Black/Green

Green

Matte Black

Midnight Green

Matte Black

Characteristic

Vanguard Armor Designed

Full-Body Designed

Full-Body Designed

Net Series Armor Designed

Vanguard Armor Designed

Net Series Armor Designed

Drop Protection

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Support Wireless Charging

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

[Perfectly Fit] Military Designed Soft TPU AirPod case, compatible with AirPods 1st & 2nd, provide reliable protect.

[360° Full Protective] Full wrapped and anti-slip stripe designed makes the protective AirPods case anti-shock, anti-slip and anti-fingerprint.

[Portable Carabiner] Comes with a metal carabiner clip, making it convenient and secure to carry your AirPods anywhere.

[Convenient Charging] Support wired and wireless charging case for AirPods. Has an LED light that comes on when charging.

[What You Get] 1*AirPods cover, 1*Carabiner, 1*Removal Tool, 1*Manual. (AirPods & AirPods Charging Case NOT included.)