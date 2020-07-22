MOBOSI Military AirPods Case Cover Designed for AirPods 2 & 1, Full-Body Protective Vanguard Armor Series AirPod Case with Keychain for AirPods Wireless Charging Case, Black [Front LED Visible]

Price: $15.99
Product Description
MOBOSI Armor AirPods Case
At MOBOSI, we go the extra mile, work harder, and use only high quality materials to give your AirPods the protection it needs with a touch of style. Our goal is not only to create electronic accessories you are proud of, but also one you would recommend.
MOBOSI Military Protective Case Designed for AirPods 2 & 1
Anti-slip, Fingerprint-proof and Thickened Protection
MOBOSI’s military protective AirPods cases are made of soft and upgrade frosted TPU in order to allow your precious Airpods to survive in unexpected falls and scratches, provides the ultimate in protection for your Airpods. Besides, the protruding design can better slow down shock waves. The thickness can be up to 3MM, thicker and more anti-knock than the normal.
Incredible Protection
Damping & Drop-resistance
Wireless and wired charging
Compatibility
AirPods Pro (3rd Gen)
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone 11
Size
–
5.8 inch
6.1 inch
5.8 inch
6.5 inch
6.1 inch
Color
Matte Black
Black/Green
Green
Matte Black
Midnight Green
Matte Black
Characteristic
Vanguard Armor Designed
Full-Body Designed
Full-Body Designed
Net Series Armor Designed
Vanguard Armor Designed
Net Series Armor Designed
Drop Protection
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Support Wireless Charging
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
[Perfectly Fit] Military Designed Soft TPU AirPod case, compatible with AirPods 1st & 2nd, provide reliable protect.
[360° Full Protective] Full wrapped and anti-slip stripe designed makes the protective AirPods case anti-shock, anti-slip and anti-fingerprint.
[Portable Carabiner] Comes with a metal carabiner clip, making it convenient and secure to carry your AirPods anywhere.
[Convenient Charging] Support wired and wireless charging case for AirPods. Has an LED light that comes on when charging.
[What You Get] 1*AirPods cover, 1*Carabiner, 1*Removal Tool, 1*Manual. (AirPods & AirPods Charging Case NOT included.)