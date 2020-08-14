MobileDemand Flex 10B Rugged Touchscreen Tablet w/Keyboard | Ultra Lightweight | 10.1-in Display | Windows 10 Pro | MIL-STD-810G |3000mAh Battery| Quad Core for Enterprise Mobile Field Work



ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT & BUILT TOUGH – 10.1 inch display with capacitive multi-touch touchscreen is thin and lightweight at only 2.07 lbs. Easy to carry and hold in the field and at work with briefcase carrying handle & back hand strap. Enclosed in an extremely durable protective case with protective corner bumpers with oleophobic scratch-resistant screen protector

RUGGED TABLET FOR ENTERPRISE FIELD WORK – MIL-STD-810G, drop tested; 26 repeated drops to plywood over concrete at 4 feet & covered ports ideal for tough jobs in extreme conditions. Perfect for work in demanding industrial, outdoor & manufacturing environments. 7.4V/3000mAh battery for long days in the field.Law Enforcement Grade for Police, EMS, Firefighters, & First Responders

MILITARY GRADE PERFORMANCE – Windows 10 Professional (64 bit) operating system, Intel Celeron N4100 Quad Core, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, type A 3.0 USB, USB-C, Mini HDMI, 3.5mm standard headphone jack for superior performance. Front & rear facing camera, WLAN IEEE Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) & Bluetooth 4.2.Realtek Audio Speakers (x2)

READY TO MOUNT – Snap Mount Plate installed on back of case ready for quick release mobile or fixed mounting solutions. Great for field workers or mobile computing. Compatible with RAM Mounting hardware (all mounting solutions sold separately)

WHAT YOU GET – Includes Power Adapter, 1 year manufacturer hardware warranty & Full QWERTY keyboard for accurate and efficient data entry. Easy attach or detach keyboard on the go. Keyboard can fold up to tablet when both not in use, great for mobile computing