MobileDemand Flex 10A Rugged Touchscreen Tablet | Ultra Lightweight | 10.1-in Display | Windows 10 Pro | MIL-STD-810G |5800mAh Battery| Intel Atom x5-Z8350 for Enterprise Mobile Field Work



Price: $445.00

(as of Aug 21,2020 14:57:03 UTC – Details)



Flex10A wireless module is not compatible with WEP, WPA, and WPA-Enterprise protocols. Contact MobileDemand for details.

ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT & BUILT TOUGH – 10.1 inch display with capacitive multi-touch touchscreen is thin and lightweight at only 2.07 lbs. Easy to carry and hold in the field and at work with briefcase carrying handle & back hand strap. Enclosed in an extremely durable protective case with protective corner bumpers with oleophobic scratch-resistant screen protector

RUGGED TABLET FOR ENTERPRISE FIELD WORK – MIL-STD-810G, drop tested; 26 repeated drops to plywood over concrete at 4 feet & covered ports ideal for tough jobs in extreme conditions. Perfect for work in demanding industrial, outdoor & manufacturing environments. 3.7V/5800mAh battery for long days in the field.Law Enforcement Grade for Police, EMS, Firefighters, & First Responders

MILITARY GRADE PERFORMANCE – Windows 10 tablet (Professional) (64 bit) operating system, Intel Atom x5-Z8350, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, MicroSD, micro USB 2.0 OTG, USB 3.0, mini HDMI, 3.5mm standard headphone jack for superior performance. Front & rear facing camera, WLAN IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Dual Band (2.4Ghz/5Ghz) & Bluetooth 4.1. Built in audio

READY TO MOUNT – Snap Mount Plate installed on back of case ready for quick release mobile or fixed mounting solutions. Great for field workers or mobile computing. Compatible with RAM Mounting hardware (all mounting solutions sold separately)

WHAT YOU GET – Includes Power Adapter, briefcase handle, hand strap (already installed on back) & a 1 year manufacturer hardware warranty