Mobile gaming firm Skillz to go public through merger with blank-check company By Reuters

(Reuters) – Mobile gaming firm Skillz Inc will drift its shares on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp (N:-RRB-, a blank-check company established by Hollywood executives Harry Sloan and Jeff Sagansky.

The deal will value Skillz at around $3.6 billion, accordingto Skillz

Wellington Management, Fidelity Investments, Franklin Templeton Investments and Neuberger Berman have actually concurred to invest more than $159 million in the offer.

Skillz, which is understood for video games such as Solitaire Cube, Blackout Blitz and 21 Blitz, was established in 2012 by Andrew Paradise andCasey Chafkin A blank-check company, likewise called an unique function acquisition company (SPAC), utilizes IPO profits to purchase another firm, normally within 2 years.

The offer marks the 2nd SPAC offer for Sloan and Sagansky this year. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp combined with DraftKings Inc (O:-RRB- in a $3.3-billion offer previously this year, taking the online sports wageringcompany public

A variety of personal business have actually currently gone public this year by combining with blank-check business.

Healthcare providers MultiPlan reached a $11 billion offer to go public by combining with another entity of Churchill Capital, while electric-car …