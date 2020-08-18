Mo Martin the epitome of ‘never quit’ in latest LPGA Drive On campgain

Mo Martin wasn’t expected to win the AIG Women’s Open back in 2014.

She wasn’t simply winless in 63 LPGA begins leading up to her arrival at Royal Birkdale that week. She had actually never ever led after any round of an LPGA occasion. She was 31 at the time, hardly amongst the leading 100 gamers in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings (No 99), after investing 6 long years on the Symetra Tour prior to making her card.

She was amongst the fastest players on trip, and, yet, in the end, she struck a 3-wood off the flagstick at the 72 nd hole, almost making an albatross prior to rolling in a brief putt for eagle. It was her only eagle all year long. She won with what will be kept in mind as one of the terrific closing shots in significant champion history. She passed worldNo 1 Stacy Lewis,No 3 Inbee Park andNo 4 Suzann Pettersen in that last round.

Those realities are simply the pointer of the iceberg in Martin’s motivating story.

Her determination through weak ways and through challenge and loss are a huge part of her story in the most recent release of the LPGA’s Drive On project. It’s teased in the TELEVISION area and informed more totally in Martin’s first-person story posted Tuesday at LPGA.com.

“I learned early that success comes not from focusing on what you don’t have, but from believing in what you do,” she …