Mnuchin’s latest overture to Pelosi goes nowhere and relief talks stall again

“Democrats have compromised. Repeatedly, we have made clear to the administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion,” Pelosi and Schumer said in their statement. “However, it is clear that the administration still does not grasp the magnitude of the problems that American families are facing.”

Later on Wednesday, Mnuchin provided a declaration contesting Democrats’ variation of the call however verifying – efficiently – that talks are dead.

“Earlier today, Speaker Pelosi and I spoke by phone,” Mnuchin said. “Her declaration is not a precise reflection of our discussion. She explained that she hesitated to fulfill to continue settlements unless we concurred ahead of time to her proposition, costing a minimum of $2 trillion.

He included that “The [Trump] Administration wants to move on with legislation that permits significant funds for schools, childcare, food, vaccines, healthcare facilities, [aid] for small companies, rental support, broadband, airports, state and city government support, and liability defense for universities, schools, and services.”

He closed his declaration by stating “The Democrats have no interest in negotiating.”

The Democrats had actually previously referred to remarks Mnuchin made in an interview on Fox Business Network earlier Wednesday, when he implicated the Democrats of refusing to compromise on problems including their need for almost $1 trillion for state and city governments.