On Saturday President Donald Trump signed executive orders and memorandums stop domestic expulsions, provide $400 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits, postpone payroll taxes, and extend trainee loan relief till the end of the year.

This followed unfruitful settlements in between Democratic and Republican leaders on Friday for a broad stimulus costs, which would have consisted of a 2nd round of stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits to assistance Americans deal with the pandemic.

But on Monday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on CNBC and informed audiences that the White House is still open to a stimulus costs that consists of stimulus checks, another round of forgivable PPP loans, and cash for schools and healthcare facilities.

“We’re prepared to put more money on the table,” Mnuchinsaid Monday on CNBC “Again, if we can get a fair deal we’re willing to do it this week.”

What’s holding up the $1,200 stimulus checks– which both celebrations support– and a wider stimulus costs? Simply put: Democrats have not boil down enough in their asking cost for the stimulus costs, and Republicans have not turn up enough.

