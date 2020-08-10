Mnuchin sees possible virus aid deal, but no talks set with Congress By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: House Small Business Committee in Washington, DC



By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday stated the Trump administration and Congress might reach a coronavirus aid deal as quickly as today, but Democrats stated the 2 sides have actually not spoken given that talks collapsed last Friday.

With settlements at a grinding halt and President Donald Trump doing something about it at the weekend to attempt to avoid Congress, it was uncertain whether Democrats and Republicans would have the ability to bridge their distinctions to offer relief to employees, services and city governments that have actually been ravaged by the pandemic, which has actually eliminated a minimum of 162,000 Americans.

Eviction defenses and boosted joblessness help both ended at the end of July, slashing aid for more than 30 million individuals.

Trump on Saturday signed executive orders and memorandums on ended welfare, suspend expulsions, trainee loan payments and payroll taxes. But it was not instantly clear whether they would offer relief.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer stated they were open to rebootingtalks But there has actually been no contact given that Friday in between the administration …