Mnuchin says he expects to fund U.S. government to early December By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testifies before House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said a deal between the White House and Congress would fund the federal government through the beginning of December and that details of the spending bill should be “firmed up” by the end of the week.

The measure would help avert a government shutdown when current funding runs out Sept. 30. Mnuchin and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had agreed to extend funding, according to a Democratic aide, but details on the bill have yet to emerge.