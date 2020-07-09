Mnuchin says administration backs ‘another round’ of coronavirus stimulus checks

“We do support another round of economic impact payments,” Mnuchin said. “We’re discussing the criteria with the Senate, and had a productive talk with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

Mnuchin added that the administration will work “on a bipartisan basis with Republicans and Democrats,” and said it is a “priority” to have legislation passed by July 20.

President Trump told Fox Business Network earlier in the day this month that he supported another round of stimulus checks, which he signaled could be for even larger amounts compared to the up to $1,200 per person many Americans received earlier this season. However, not absolutely all Republicans—specifically those who find themselves more fiscally conservative—are for a passing fancy page.

TRUMP SUPPORTS STIMULUS PAYMENTS LARGER THAN $1,200

Meanwhile, Mnuchin also noted that the administration wants “to incentivize people to go back to work,” while addressing the issue of unemployment benefits.

“They are intended for people who do not have jobs,” Mnuchin said. “We will not be doing it in the same way. We’re in a different situation. Businesses reopened and want to hire.”

Republican lawmakers have ramped up warnings that the recent boost in jobless benefits amid the pandemic will “push unemployment higher,” as many individuals can collect more income through the unemployment programs than they made while on the job.

Under the “Phase 3” economic stimulus package passed in March, also referred to as the CARES Act, Congress provided $250 billion to increase unemployment insurance to more workers, and lengthen the duration of benefits to 39 weeks from the standard 26 weeks. The provision provided for an extra $600 for four months to people who lost their jobs amid the crisis.

MNUCHIN SAYS EMPLOYEES WHO REJECT OFFER TO RETURN TO WORK ARE INELIGABLE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

The CARES Act also introduced a “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance” program, which extended unemployment advantageous assets to self-employed, independent contractors, individuals with limited work history, along with other individuals perhaps not traditionally entitled to unemployment benefits who were unable to are a direct result of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The generous payments are temporary, however, and so are slated to finish on July 31.

Mnuchin warned earlier this season that that people who reject an offer from their company to go back to work after being laid off because of coronavirus are no longer considered eligible to receive federal unemployment benefits.