Mnuchin denounces Dem coronavirus stimulus plan: ‘Not in the spirit of anything that has been bipartisan’

“I’m very pleased that during this crisis, Congress acted very quickly in a bipartisan way,” Mnuchin instructed “The Story.” “The final two payments in the Senate [passed] 96-Zero and 100-0, and we simply obtained able to spend $three trillion.

“What Speaker Pelosi is moving forward with is clearly a very partisan bill,” he added. “This is not in the spirit of anything that has been bipartisan and I can’t see that moving forward in its current framework in any event.”

Host Martha MacCallum adopted up by asking Mnuchin whether or not experiences that Pelosi and President Trump aren’t on common talking phrases are true.

“I can’t comment,” Mnuchin responded. “I do know she and the president have had conversations at numerous completely different occasions.

“Over the last month I have been the primary negotiator, and as you know I lived up at the Senate almost round the clock, and I spoke to [Senate Majority Leader]Mitch McConnell, [House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy, [Senate Minority LEader Charles] Schumer and Pelosi and the president and [White House Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows constantly,” he continued.

“This was a team effort on our side. Although I was the primary negotiator, I was acting at the president’s direction.”

In an interview with the Associated Press printed earlier Wednesday, Pelosi defended the dimension of the $three trillion stimulus by saying that the “American people are worth it.”

The speaker acknowledged that the proposal is a place to begin in negotiations with President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, most of whom have flatly rejected the coronavirus aid invoice headed for a House vote Friday.

“DOA,” Trump stated throughout an occasion at the White House. “Dead on arrival.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.