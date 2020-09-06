Mnuchin and Pelosi no closer on stimulus even as they agree in principle to fund the government

Speaking Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and President Donald Trump continue to press for a narrower package than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding.

“Where we’re really stuck is on certain policy issues but more importantly the topline,” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday,” referencing the total sum of a stimulus bill.

“Let’s do a more targeted bill now,” he went on, saying Republicans planned to move on such a package later this week. “If we need to do more in 30 days we’ll continue to do more. But let’s not hold up the American workers and American businesses.”

Mnuchin’s comments come amid stalled stimulus talks between top congressional leaders and White House officials. Negotiations between Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and top White House officials imploded nearly a month ago and have yet to make much progress since.

Democrats are pushing for a wide-ranging, multi-trillion dollar proposal with funding for schools, rental assistance, health providers and small businesses. Senate GOP leadership, meanwhile, has been working for weeks behind the scenes toward building internal consensus on a scaled-back, or “skinny” proposal that would include funds for education, small business, a scaled-back enhanced federal unemployment benefit and liability protections. The continued arguing has led to an increasingly pessimistic view of whether another relief package on Capitol Hill — following on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March –…

Read The Full Article