Mnatsakanyan: We work in close collaboration with Health Ministry, emergency coordinator – Armenian News

Armenia’s foreign minister on Thursday addressed the reports on his agency’s appeal to the international partners for anti-crisis support.

Zohrab Mnaatsakanyan said they used all of the available resources, building capacities to resist the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“We work very closely in the frameworks of the emergency coordinator’s office, collaborating both directly with the commandant and the minister of health. All that is evaluated based on the demand and necessity,” that he told reporters at the National Assembly briefing.

Asked whether the assistance deals with technical supplies, the minister said their expectations vary in size and scope. “There are different forms of assistance,” that he said, stressing the importance of comprehensive support and solidarity

“That’s a very essential issue. The role of international cooperation is more accentuated in crisis situation as this, as that concerns everybody,” he noted.

Mnatsakanyan added they have records on assistance not merely from foreign states but additionally international businesses. “There are countries – for instance the EU [member states] – which may have expressed their willingness [to offer aid]. As for the proposed allocations, you can find different platforms in the scope of the UN. But the UN it self does not allocate the sums; it creates funds through different donors, specifying who and how should benefit from assistance,” the minister said, re-emphasizing the role of consolidation and cooperation.