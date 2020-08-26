Mnatsakanyan, Lavrov discuss regional developments after July escalations – Armenian News

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone discussion with his Russian equivalent, Sergey Lavrov, on Wednesday to the discuss regional developments and the peace procedure around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) versus the background last month’s heavy fights along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenia’s leading diplomat stressed the value the bilateral cooperation towards keeping regional peace, stability and security after the July escalations.

According to a news release by the Foreign Ministry, the 2 authorities’s likewise exchanged ideas over a variety of problems referring to the program of the Armenian-Russian collaboration relations.

Azerbaijani battle soldiers introduced series of attacks versus north- eastern Armenian military stations on July 12. In the morning hours, the Ministry of Defense reported an attack effort by numerous Azerbaijani servicemen who wished to cross into the Tavush area in a jeep vehicle. After a caution by the Armenian side, they went back to the beginning positions, leaving the lorry on Armenia’s area.

The enemy duplicated the border disobedience effort about an hour later on, opening fire in the exact same instructions however was consequently reduced and pressed back with losses

Azerbaijan kept the north- eastern stations under fire likewise on …