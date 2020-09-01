Mnatsakanyan: I am ready to meet with Azerbaijani foreign minister – Panorama

Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh have an interest in lasting peace in the area, which will be possible to attain through a peace arrangement based upon shared concessions, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stated in an interview to Interfax on Monday.

“Unilateral concessions are omitted. They can not have any potential customers,” the minister worried.

In Mnatsakanyan’s words, the peace procedure has actually been and will stay a crucial concern for Yerevan for the settlement of the dispute.

Asked whether he is ready to meet with his Azerbaijani equivalent tomorrow, for instance, with no prerequisites, the FM stated: “Of course, we are open to a conference, obviously, we are ready to continue that work. I desire to restate that the fundamental part of our work is the requirement to guarantee security, to avoid making use of force and to discover compromises in maximalist techniques.

“For Armenia, there are concrete and crucial concerns. The problem of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is a supreme concern for us. The awareness of the Artsakh individuals’s right to self- decision with no limitations and the arrangement of genuine, concrete security for Artsakh is a crucial concern. And we are ready to work with both the [OSCE Minsk Group] co- chairs and Azerbaijan to specify solutions that will permit us to compare and determine …