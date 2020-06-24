MN Freedom Riders Working with Minneapolis PD to Protect Community, Keep Peace

Exclusive

When the Minneapolis City Council vowed to disband its police department, every one wondered how they’d fill the void — well, a group called the Minnesota Freedom Riders might play a huge part.

During the immediate unrest after George Floyd was killed, citizen patrols organized throughout the city as trust in the authorities force plummeted. This included the Freedom Riders, who describe themselves as several individuals who banded together for a typical cause — protecting their community.

A spokesperson for the group of 45 volunteers tells TMZ … they rotate patrolling northern Minneapolis. The men, mostly African-American, are licensed to openly carry handguns and/or assault rifles, and also have regular weekly meetings to discuss their operation. We’re told each patrolman’s hours vary on the needs of the community.

And, to date … there’s a lot of positive info to report concerning the Freedom Riders’ initiative.

For starters … the Minneapolis PD has been receptive to it. We’re told the Riders communicate with cops on a daily basis to share intel on community dealings and advise on which the police should handle.

On the flip side … we’re told the PD asks the group to assist on more neighborly matters requiring more trust — like speaking with community members concerned about white supremacy groups — along with handling “lesser crimes.”

As the group puts it … the Freedom Riders aren’t looking to replace the authorities — they desire to keep on working as partners.

The group has also proven successful in thwarting violence in the recent weeks of unrest. During the riots, the Riders managed to prevent looting and structure fires in all of northern Minneapolis. They say their presence has also led to a reduction in street and gun violence.

Along with having police support, the Minneapolis NAACP is also backing the group. Minneapolis NAACP President Leslie Redmond says, “I’m working in an individual capacity to help start this separate entity.”

She’s launched a GoFundMe — which has raised $20k to date — to support the group’s efforts in the community. We’re told the amount of money goes toward equipment, training, insurance, furthering education for the patrolmen and events for children in the community.

As you may know, Minneapolis public schools and the University of Minnesota have cut ties with the Minneapolis PD, so there’s a major void that really needs to be filled with the “community-based safety” suggested by the City Council.