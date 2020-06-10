MLS to return on July 8 with tournament held at Disney World | Football News





The MLS is to restart on July 8 at the resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

The MLS is about to return on July 8 with the ‘MLS is Back Tournament’, which shall be held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The league has introduced that there shall be a gaggle stage consisting of six teams, which is able to rely in the direction of the common season, adopted by knockout rounds. The winner will then qualify for the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

MLS commissioner Don Garber mentioned: “The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play.

“We additionally acknowledge that the loss of life of George Floyd and others has targeted our nation on problems with racial injustice, inequality and violence towards black women and men.

“Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”

The league has mentioned it would use “extensive medical protocols and a comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan developed by infectious disease experts”.

The NBA can be set to resume its 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World on July 3, in accordance to reviews.