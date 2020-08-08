MLS to resume season on August 12 in home cities amid COVID-19 By Reuters





(Reuters) – Major League Soccer will resume the routine season with clubs playing in their home cities beginning withAug 12 following completion of the single-site competition in Florida that was developed to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the league stated on Saturday.

The bulk of matches will be played without fans in presence and the routine season will lead into a broadened 18- group post-season, culminating with the MLS Cup onDec 12, MLS included in a press release.

Due to travel limitations since of the unique coronavirus, the league stated the preliminary stage of the 18- video game schedule will include U.S.-based clubs while it deals with the 3 Canadian groups relating to strategies to resume.

The balance of the routine season schedule will be revealed by early September as MLS deals with contagious illness professionals, league and club medical workers, plus federal government authorities in all markets.

To aid fight the spread of COVID-19, MLS stated screening procedures will play an essential function and clubs will take a trip by chartered flights, or buses, and for many trip they will get here in the host city on matchday and leave that night.

All 26 MLS clubs had actually played 2 routine season video games when action was suspended in March since of the infection, and the league …