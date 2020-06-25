MLS teams arriving in Florida, tournament schedule set

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The all-Florida opener is just a nod to the tournament’s host state. All games will be played without fans in attendance at the sports complex at Walt Disney World.

The league released the schedule Wednesday, the initial day teams could get to the complex near Orlando for the tournament. The San Jose Earthquakes, who have been limited in practice by local restrictions, were the initial team to journey to Florida.

Earthquakes players will be tested upon arrival and then quarantined for 24 hours while awaiting the outcomes.

MLS will be the 2nd pro team league in the United States to go back to the field. The National Women’s Soccer League will play a tournament in Utah starting Saturday.

The 26 MLS teams will undoubtedly be divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament, which will be played over 16 consecutive days. Group matches will count toward the regular-season standings.

Among the highlights of the group stage is a match involving the LA Galaxy and LAFC on July 18, and a Canadian rivalry match between the Montreal Impact and Toronto FC on July 15. The defending champion Seattle Sounders open play from the Earthquakes on July 10.

Sixteen teams will advance to the knockout round, with the winner of the title game on Aug. 11 earning a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

The teams and select workers will be sequestered during the tournament at two Disney resorts for the duration of the tournament.