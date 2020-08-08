MLS regular season to resume Wednesday By Reuters





Major League Soccer will resume the 2020 regular season on Wednesday.

The league launched a modified schedule Saturday, with each group playing an extra 18 video games in a phased technique.

The very first stage will include a lot of groups playing 6 matches versus local challengers throughSept 14. The rest of the schedule will be launched next month.

FC Dallas and Nashville SC will both play an extra 3 video games to offset the matches lost when they withdrew from the MLS is Back Tournament.

Dallas and Nashville will satisfy in the very first match on Wednesday as the league’s 25 th regular season resumes in Frisco, Texas.

“The continuation of the season will feature comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19,” the league stated in a declaration.

Teams will take a trip by chartered flights, showing up and leaving on match days.

Due to travel constraints in between the U.S. and Canada, MLS is still working to complete the schedules for the 3 Canadian clubs (Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC and Montreal Impact).

The regular season ends with Decision Day onNov 8. The Audi MLS Cup Playoffs will start onNov 20, culminating with the MLS Cup onDec 12.

MLS suspended the …