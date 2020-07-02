MLS players blast $65 Disney World sandwiches as they hole up in the theme park ahead of tournament 

Major League Soccer (MLS) players have blasted Disney World’s $65 sandwiches, as they hole up in the theme park bubble ahead of their first return-from-coronavirus tournament.

Several soccer stars took to social media this week to share with you pictures of their pitiful quarantine diet, courtesy of the Magic Kingdom’s hotels in Orlando where the MLS is Back Tournament will begin a few weeks.

Toronto FC player Omar Gonzalez posted an image of his sad-looking lunch of a sandwich, banana and an unknown side on Twitter Wednesday, along side an image of the in-room dining menu and the sarcastic comment: ‘Yummm…’.

All 26 MLS teams are flocking to Orlando for the MLS is Back Tournament but fears are mounting over the safety of the event, after a few players have tested positive for coronavirus and cases of the deadly virus are surging across Florida.

Several MLS players are now voicing concerns, perhaps not about the virus, but about the choice of food offered to them.

After Gonzalez shared the image of his disappointing meal, his Toronto FC teammate Eriz Zavaleta replied with an image of his lunch of ‘bourbon-glazed smoked Virginia ham and alpine Swiss cheese’ alongside a grimacing emoji.

In the image, Zavaleta is holding the sandwich in his hand although it appears to have fallen apart in the box.

‘Nothing like a $65 sandwich to obtain the recovery going!! Can’t wait…,’ Toronto FC goalie Alexander Bono also tweeted.

Kellyn Acosta, Colorado Rapids midfielder, also joined in poking fun at the food choices.

‘Fyre festival. @MLS edition….,’ he wrote in a retweet of Gonzalez’s post.

Acosta was making mention of the lavish music festival Fyre Festival which was billed as ‘the cultural experience of the decade’ and was as a result of take place on the Bahamian island of Exuma in 2017.

It was a scam and the event never materialized, with partygoers who traveled to the island presented with food including a now-iconic, dismal-looking cheese sandwich.

According to the menu shared by Gonzalez, the dubious lunch alternatives for the MLS players come in at a hefty $65 cost, while break fast goes for $45 and dinner $75.

Each team has a dedicated meal room, access to one of the hotel’s restaurants and can order food delivery, according to the player handbook seen by ESPN.

MLS players started arriving in Florida a week ago ahead of the month-long MLS is Back Tournament starting a few weeks.

The event has been in the offing inside an alleged bubble inside the grounds of Disney World where players will undoubtedly be tested almost every other day or the day prior to match day for the duration of the tournament.

There will also be no fans in the stadium.

Concerns are mounting over the event, despite the precautions put in place, after several players have already tested positive for COVID-19.

The league revealed Sunday that 18 players and six workers had tested positive for the virus before teams left for Orlando.

On Wednesday, FC Dallas then announced that six of its players tested positive on arrival in to Florida and the entire team has been quarantined inside a Disney hotel.

The club said all players and staff had tested negative before departing for the tournament Saturday but the players then tested positive on arrival.

‘In consultation with MLS medical officials, FC Dallas took proactive steps to isolate the newly affected players as well as all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of plenty of caution. All members of the club delegation are following MLS safe practices protocols and certainly will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms pending the results of further COVID-19 testing,’ the team said in a statement.

The league said no other team had touch FC Dallas since the team arrived in Orlando.

FC Dallas is scheduled to open the tournament with a match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on July 9.

Gaps have now been pointed out in the safety of the ‘bubble’ model after it emerged that hotel staff can come and go from the resort area and won’t be susceptible to testing for COVID-19.

Concerns are also raised that the tournament is occurring in Florida, now feared to be on track to become the new virus epicenter of the US.

Daily infections in the state have more than doubled in the a week ago and around 5,000 new cases are being recorded every day.

MLS turn off back on March 12, after the league’s teams had played just two games as the outbreak spread across America.