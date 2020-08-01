MLK’s Niece Torches Barack Obama For Politicizing John Lewis’ Funeral And Using It To Bash Trump

Earlier today, Barack Obama pirated the funeral of Congressman John Lewis, shamelessly using it to attack President DonaldTrump Now, the niece of Martin Luther KingJr is shooting back to blast Obama for what he did.
“I guess we should have expected that the left, including President Obama, would take that occasion for a political moment,” Alveda King stated throughout an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “They’ll grab at any opportunity, that’s to be understood.”
She continued:
” I have actually selected not to politicize the death of Congressman Lewis, however remember him as a tranquil, nonviolent warrior, and motivate everybody to fix our disputes quietly. However, President Obama, with wordplay, took us back to the 1960 s. That was a time when partition was still on the books, partition was still legal, and those in power, a few of them were attempting to implement that and keep that.
Today when the National Guard enters or state cannon fodders, they are attempting to secure individuals of America in every neighborhood and to conserve lives and secure individuals. There is an absolutely unique distinction. Also suggesting without calling any names– he was extremely smart not to call any names stating that there was an effort to weaken the ballot procedure, you understand.
Actually, President Trump is …