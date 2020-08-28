MLK, Malcolm X and Kwame Nkrumah’s daughters discuss racial justice

As demonstrations requiring equality and justice for black individuals continue to form worldwide discussion, the historical resist bigotry and manifest destiny brighten today as much as the past.

Dr Bernice King (child of Martin Luther King), Professor Ilyasah Shabazz (child of Malcolm X) and Samia Nkrumah (child of Kwame Nkrumah) are all kids of renowned figures who have actually played essential functions in these battles, and they are keeping their moms and dads’ traditions alive.

So what is their action to current racial demonstrations in America and the extraordinary uniformity from demonstrators around the globe?

And what future does this worldwide motion shape for everyone? The BBC’s Nancy Kacungira speaks with all 3 females.

Video editor: Miriam O’Donkor

Producers: Bara’atu Ibrahim, Celestina Olulode, and Hugo Williams