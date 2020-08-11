MLBTR Poll: Sustainable Hitter Breakout

The trade due date is approaching. Heck, the postseason races are currently taking shape. But it’s still exceptionally early in this oddest of MLB seasons. With the action unfolding on a tightened up timeline, it’s more required than ever not to overlook the short-sample signals.

That stated, it’s difficult to overlook a few of the unforeseen names near the top of the WAR leaderboard with a quarter of a (partial-) season in the bag. Each of these 6 men ranks amongst the leading twenty fWAR accumulators in baseball. Four of ’em have actually included more worth to this point of the season than living legend Mike Trout

So … which gamer is likeliest to sustain something approaching their early 2020 star turn? (In alphabetical order.)

JaCoby Jones, OF, Tigers: .333/.391/.786 through 46 plate looks. The 28- year-old had not done much with his very first thousand or two MLB plate looks, however he’s all of a sudden knocking the socks off of the ball. Though his K/BB numbers have to do with as shrug-worthy as in the past, Jones is all of a sudden revealing an entire lotta slug. He’s in the leading 10 percent leaguewide in barrel portion and difficult contact rate.

Kyle Lewis, OF, Mariners: .373/.440/.567 through 75 plate looks. An elite draft possibility, Lewis saw his advancement stunted by injuries. He’s now entering his own, though it’s difficult …

