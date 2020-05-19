MLB’s Starling Marte Says Wife Died From Heart Attack, ‘Indescribable Pain’

Breaking News

Tragic information … MLB celebrity Starling Marte says his spouse died from a coronary heart assault Monday.

“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia,” Marte wrote on social media. “It is a moment of indescribable pain.”

Noelia was at a hospital awaiting surgical procedure for a damaged ankle when she suffered the center assault, this in accordance with MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Other particulars surrounding the dying weren’t launched.

31-year-old Starling and Noelia had been married for a number of years … and the couple had three kids collectively, together with two sons and a daughter.

“On behalf of my family,” the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder wrote, “I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

Marte’s former group, the Pittsburgh Pirates, shared their condolences on Twitter … writing, “The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news.”

The D-Backs added, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte. Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time.”

Marte was traded from Pittsburgh to Arizona this offseason … and was anticipated to compete for MVP votes in his first 12 months with the Diamondbacks earlier than the coronavirus pandemic suspended play.