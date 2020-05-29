MLB’s Max Kepler Apologizes For Blue Lives Matter Mask After George Floyd’s Death

Breaking News

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler has apologized for sporting a Blue Lives Matter masks within the wake of George Floyd‘s tragic demise … saying he “had no idea that the mask had any underlying inferences.”

The 27-year-old MLB participant posted an image of himself in a masks that includes a Blue Lives Matter flag … simply days after folks accused a Minneapolis cop of killing Floyd by placing his knee to the person’s neck.

The masks — which had a black and gray American flag with a blue stripe in it — brought on great on-line backlash for Kepler … however the Berlin, Germany native dismissed the criticism.

“✌️wasn’t aware what the mask supported. still not into politics” Max wrote.

But, that solely brought on MORE criticism for the MLB participant … and he lastly addressed the difficulty formally in a prolonged assertion on his social media web page Thursday.

“Earlier, I posted a photo of me in a mask that was sent to me by a company, to wear during the pandemic,” Kepler stated. “I had no idea that the mask had any underlying inferences — I simply thought it looked good.”

“After I was informed, I immediately took down the post. I take complete responsibility for not knowing what I was wearing. I am truly sorry for the hurt and pain my actions have caused, especially now.”

Kepler continued, “Racism has no place in our world and I do not in any way support the actions that we all witnessed that led to George Floyd’s passing. My sympathies are with the Floyd family.”

The Twins haven’t addressed Kepler’s image instantly … however did launch a press release of their very own Thursday, saying, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless death of George Floyd Monday night in Minneapolis.”

“The Minnesota Twins send our deepest sympathies to the Floyd family, and join our Twin Cities community in mourning.”

The #MNTwins issued the next assertion on Monday’s tragic demise of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/6o0bEbmf0U — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 28, 2020

@Twins