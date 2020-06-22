MLB’s Carl Crawford Sued For Over $1 Million Over Drowning At Texas Mansion

Exclusive Details

The mother of 1 of the drowning victims at Carl Crawford‘s Texas mansion last month says the former MLB star is in charge of her son’s death … and today, she’s suing for over $1 million.

It’s all spelled out in new court docs obtained by TMZ Sports … by which Liban Hersi claims 38-year-old Crawford did not do enough to prevent tragedy from striking on May 16.

In the docs, Hersi says her 5-year-old son was visiting Crawford with a family friend for an event at the former L.A. Dodgers outfielder’s mansion in Harris County, Texas.

Hersi claims Crawford has a massive pool on the property … but says it has no fencing around it — and adds Crawford didn’t do something to protect her child from getting into the pool.

Hersi says her son fell in … and when still another partygoer jumped in after him — they both tragically died.

Hersi claims Crawford could have done MUCH more to stop the double drowning … saying he had no alarm system create for the pool and claimed the swimming hole’s design was “unreasonably dangerous.”

Hersi is now suing for wrongful death — asking for over $1 million in damages.

Crawford spoke in regards to the incident days after … writing in a statement on social media, “My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest.”

He continued, “They are the first and last thing I think of these days. Please keep them in your prayers, I know they will always be in mine.”