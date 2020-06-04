MLB’s Carl Crawford Arrested In Texas For Domestic Violence

Exclusive

Former MLB star Carl Crawford has been arrested for domestic violence in Texas … TMZ Sports has learned.

Details surrounding the arrest — and if it’s at all related to the tragic drownings at his Texas home last month — are unclear. We’re working on it.

Jail records show he’s been hit with a charge of “assault fam/house mem impede breath/circulate” — which generally means there’s been an allegation of choking.

Law enforcement sources inform us the former L.A. Dodger surrendered to the Harris County Sherif’s Office in Texas on Thursday.

The 38-year-old happens to be in custody … being held on a $10,000 bond.

As we previously reported … a woman and a kid died at Crawford’s home in Houston, Texas on May 16 after they fell in a pool and drowned.

Carl released a statement on the accident soon after, saying, “My Hearts Heavy. The tragic events that occurred at my home will be with me forever. I’m at a loss for words I’ve struggled all week to manage my emotions and I keep thinking of the families of those who’ve passed and their grief, I know they have it the hardest.”