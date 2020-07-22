MLB’s 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

After tense settlements in between the owners and the gamers union, Commissioner Rob Manfred actioned in to carry out a 60- video game season set to start on July 23 or 24.

Each group is set to bet each of its 4 divisional competitors 10 times, and 4 video games versus the other 5 clubs in the matching department in the other league. A group will make just one journey to each city it checks out, according to the strategy.

Other information consisted of: video games including National League groups will consist of designated players; at the start of additional innings, there will be a runner on 2nd base, and the variety of playoff groups will stay at10 Additionally, the trade due date will beAug 31 while the due date for postseason eligibility isSept 15. Also, active lineups will be 30 throughout the very first 2 weeks of the season, 28 throughout the 2nd 2 weeks and 26 following that. Teams will not broaden to 28 lineup areas onSept 1, as initially meant this year.

Because no minors video games are being played this year, groups will be able to keep 60 gamers, consisting of a taxi team. Up to 3 gamers from the taxi team can take a trip with a group to a video game, and among the 3 should be a catcher.

MLB is likewise keeping the development of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, however chose to keep the hurt list minimum for pitchers at 10 days instead of 15, as at first meant.

Read listed below to examine each group’s season sneak peek.

**

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

FILE – In thisFeb 27, 2020, file picture, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner tosses throughout the 2nd inning of spring training baseball video game versus the Cincinnati Reds in ScottsdaleAriz (AP Photo/Matt York, File).

2019 surface: second NL West

Record: 85-77

Manager: Torey Lovullo

**

ATLANTA BRAVES

Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Ronald AcunaJr #13 of the Atlanta Braves searches from the dugout throughout the 4th inning of a spring training baseball video game versus the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Sarasota,Florida (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images).

2019 surface: 1st NL East

Record: 97-65

Manager: Brian Snitker

**

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Baltimore Orioles' Dilson Herrera, center, is greeted by Cedric Mullins, left, and Mason Williams after he hit a three-run home run during an intrasquad game at baseball training camp Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles’ Dilson Herrera, center, is welcomed by Cedric Mullins, left, and Mason Williams after he struck a three-run crowning achievement throughout an intrasquad video game at baseball training school Tuesday, July 14, 2020, inBaltimore (AP Photo/Julio Cortez).

2019 surface: fifth AL East

Record: 54-108

Manager: Brandon Hyde

**

BOSTON RED SOX

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers heads to the plate for an at-bat during an intra-squad game at Fenway Park on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers heads to the plate for an at-bat throughout an intra-squad video game at Fenway Park on Thursday, July 9, 2020, inBoston (AP Photo/Charles Krupa).

2019 surface: 3rd AL East

Record: 84-78

Manager: Ron Roenicke

**

CHICAGO CUBS

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester warms up before an intrasquad baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester heats up prior to an intrasquad baseball video game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Friday, July 17,2020 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh).

2019 surface: 3rd NL Central

Record: 84-78

Manager: David Ross

**

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert reacts after he was tagging out by Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert responds after he was tagging out by Chicago Cubs 2nd baseman Nico Hoerner throughout the 4th inning of an exhibit baseball video game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 19,2020 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh).

2019 surface: 3rd AL Central

Record: 72-89

Manager: Rick Renteria

**

CINCINNATI REDS

Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray throws during an intrasquad game at the baseball team's practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Cincinnati Reds’ Sonny Gray tosses throughout an intrasquad video game at the baseball group’s practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 14,2020 (AP Photo/Aaron Doster).

2019 surface: fourth NL Central

Record: 75-87

Manager: David Bell

**

CLEVELAND INDIANS

Tyler Freeman (86), Beau Taylor, center, and George Valera celebrate after scoring on a double by Indians' Christian Arroyo off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Tyler Freeman (86), Beau Taylor, center, and George Valera commemorate after scoring on a double by Indians’ Christian Arroyo off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick throughout the 8th inning of an exhibit baseball video game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18,2020 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar).

2019 surface: second AL Central

Record: 93-69

Manager: Terry Francona

**

COLORADO ROCKIES

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado takes part in drills during the baseball team's practice Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado participates in drills throughout the baseball group’s practice Sunday, July 12, 2020, inDenver (AP Photo/David Zalubowski).

2019 surface: fourth NL West

Record: 71-91

Manager: Bud Black

**

DETROIT TIGERS

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday, July 18, 2020 that right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45-day injured list because of a right forearm strain.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FILE – In this Friday,Sept 20, 2019 file picture, Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann tosses versus the Chicago White Sox in the very first inning of a baseball video game inDetroit Detroit Tigers supervisor Ron Gardenhire stated Saturday, July 18, 2020 that right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45- day hurt list since of an ideal lower arm stress.( AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File).

2019 surface: fifth AL Central

Record: 47-114

Manager: Ron Gardenhire

**

HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley warms up before taking batting practice during a baseball workout Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley heats up prior to taking batting practice throughout a baseball exercise Wednesday, July 15, 2020, inHouston (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).

2019 surface: 1st AL West

Record: 107-55

Manager: Dusty Baker

**

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez adjusts his mask during baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez changes his mask throughout baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Kansas City,Mo (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel).

2019 surface: fourth AL Central

Record: 59-103

Manager: Mike Matheny

**

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FILE – In thisFeb 28, 2020, file picture, Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani bats throughout the very first inning of a spring training baseball video game versus the Texas Rangers, in Tempe,Ariz (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File).

2019 surface: fourth AL West

Record: 72-90

Manager: Joe Maddon

**

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) is met at home plate after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (35) is satisfied in the house plate after striking a grand slam throughout the very first inning of an exhibit baseball video game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 19, 2020, in LosAngeles (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez).

2019 surface: 1st NL West

Record: 106-56

Manager: Dave Roberts

**

MIAMI MARLINS

Miami Marlins' Jose Urena pitches during a baseball workout at Marlins Park, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins’ Jose Urena pitches throughout a baseball exercise at Marlins Park, Thursday, July 16, 2020, inMiami (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee).

2019 surface: fifth NL Central

Record: 57-105

Manager: Don Mattingly

**

MILWAUKEE MAKERS

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia covers his face with his mask during an intrasquad game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers’ Orlando Arcia covers his confront with his mask throughout an intrasquad video game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller Park inMilwaukee (AP Photo/Morry Gash).

2019 surface: second NL Central

Record: 89-73

Manager: Craig Counsell

**

MINNESOTA TWINS

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson takes a practice swing during baseball practice Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. The baseball team added Donaldson among a couple of potentially high impact players to the team that won 101 games last season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Twins 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson takes a practice swing throughout baseball practice Wednesday, July 8, 2020, inMinneapolis The baseball group included Donaldson amongst a number of possibly high effect gamers to the group that won 101 video games last season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone).

2019 surface: 1st AL Central

Record: 101-61

Manager: Rocco Baldelli

**

New York City METS

New York Mets Michael Conforto, left, watches as Yoenis Cespedes takes batting practice in the cage before an exhibition game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New York Mets Michael Conforto, left, sees as Yoenis Cespedes takes batting practice in the cage prior to an exhibit video game versus the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in NewYork (AP Photo/Kathy Willens).

2019 surface: 3rd AL East

Record: 86-76

Manager: Luis Rojas

**

New York City YANKEES

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball spring training game Saturday, July 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Yankees’ Clint Frazier rounds the bases after striking a two-run crowning achievement versus the New York Mets throughout the 4th inning of a baseball spring training video game Saturday, July 18, 2020, in NewYork (AP Photo/Adam Hunger).

2019 surface: 1st AL East

Record: 103-59

Manager: Aaron Boone

**

OAKLAND SPORTS

Oakland Athletics pitcher Lou Trivino, left, warms up during baseball practice Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Lou Trivino, left, heats up throughout baseball practice Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Oakland,Calif (AP Photo/Ben Margot).

2019 surface: second AL West

Record: 97-65

Manager: Bob Melvin

**

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper comes home for his three-run homer during the second inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Washington. The Phillies won 7-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper gets back for his three-run homer throughout the 2nd inning of an exhibit baseball video game versus the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, inWashington The Phillies won 7-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).

2019 surface: fourth NL East

Record: 81-81

Manager: Joe Girardi

**

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick delivers during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick provides throughout the 8th inning of an exhibit baseball video game versus the Cleveland Indians in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18,2020 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar).

2019 surface: fifth NL Centra

Record: 69-93

Manager: Derek Shelton

**

SAN DIEGO PADRES

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado bats during baseball training at Petco Park in San Diego. Machado has vowed to play better than he did during his first season after signing a $300 million, 10-year deal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)

FILE – In this July 8, 2020, file picture, San Diego Padres 3rd baseman Manny Machado bats throughout baseball training at Petco Park in SanDiego Machado has actually pledged to play much better than he did throughout his very first season after signing a $300 million, 10- year offer. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File).

2019 surface: fifth NL West

Record: 70-92

Manager: Jayce Tingler

**

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

San Francisco Giants' Chadwick Tromp, left, walks with Johnny Cueto, center, and another player during baseball practice in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

San Francisco Giants’ Chadwick Tromp, left, strolls with Johnny Cueto, center, and another gamer throughout baseball practice in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 14,2020 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu).

2019 surface: 3rd NL West

Record: 77-85

Manager: Gabe Kapler

**

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield throws in the bullpen at a baseball practice Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Seattle. Even in a 60-game sprint season, this will not be the year that team comes to fruition. If anything, the truncated season may delay some of the Mariner's rebuilding plans, but still with the optimistic hope the club begins turning the corner into contention in 2021. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Seattle Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield includes the bullpen at a baseball practice Tuesday, July 7, 2020, inSeattle Even in a 60- video game sprint season, this will not be the year that group comes to fulfillment. If anything, the truncated season might postpone a few of the Mariner’s restoring strategies, however still with the positive hope the club starts turning the corner into contention in2021 (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson).

2019 surface: fifth AL Central

Record: 68-94

Manager: Scott Servais

**

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by teammates Yadier Molina (4) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two-run home run during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJon g (11) is praised by colleagues Yadier Molina (4) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) after striking a two-run crowning achievement throughout an intrasquad practice baseball video game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, inSt Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).

2019 surface: 1st NL Central

Record: 91-71

Manager: Mike Shildt

**

TAMPA BAY RAYS

Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow, right, bumps fists with catcher Mike Zunino after pitching during baseball practice Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Rays’ Tyler Glasnow, right, bumps fists with catcher Mike Zunino after pitching throughout baseball practice Tuesday, July 14, 2020, inSt Petersburg,Fla (AP Photo/Mike Carlson).

2019 surface: second AL East

Record: 96-66

Manager: Kevin Cash

**

TEXAS RANGERS

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FILE – In this Friday,Feb 28, 2020, file picture, Texas Rangers supervisor Chris Woodward strolls back to the dugout after making a pitching modification throughout the 3rd inning of a spring training baseball video game versus the Los Angeles Angels, in Tempe,Ariz (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File).

2019 surface: 3rd AL Central

Record: 78-84

Manager: Chris Woodward

**

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, watches teammate Teoscar Hernandez, right, spray sanitizer in the dugout during the first inning of an intersquad baseball action in Toronto on Friday, July 17, 2020. The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, sees colleague Teoscar Hernandez, right, spray sanitizer in the dugout throughout the very first inning of an intersquad baseball action in Toronto on Friday, July 17,2020 The Blue Jays have actually been rejected approval by the Canadian federal government to play in Toronto amidst the coronavirus pandemic.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press through AP).

2019 surface: fourth AL East

Record: 67-95

Manager: Charlie Montoyo

**

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Nationals beginning pitcher Max Scherzer tosses throughout the very first inning of an exhibit baseball video game versus the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, inWashington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).

2019 surface: second NL East

Record: 93-69

Manager: Davey Martinez

