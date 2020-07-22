MLB’s 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

After tense settlements in between the owners and the gamers union, Commissioner Rob Manfred actioned in to carry out a 60- video game season set to start on July 23 or 24.
Each group is set to bet each of its 4 divisional competitors 10 times, and 4 video games versus the other 5 clubs in the matching department in the other league. A group will make just one journey to each city it checks out, according to the strategy.
Other information consisted of: video games including National League groups will consist of designated players; at the start of additional innings, there will be a runner on 2nd base, and the variety of playoff groups will stay at10 Additionally, the trade due date will beAug 31 while the due date for postseason eligibility isSept 15. Also, active lineups will be 30 throughout the very first 2 weeks of the season, 28 throughout the 2nd 2 weeks and 26 following that. Teams will not broaden to 28 lineup areas onSept 1, as initially meant this year.
Because no minors video games are being played this year, groups will be able to keep 60 gamers, consisting of a taxi team. Up to 3 gamers from the taxi team can take a trip with a group to a video game, and among the 3 should be a catcher.
MLB is likewise keeping the development of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, however chose to keep the hurt list minimum for pitchers at 10 days instead of 15, as at first meant.
Read listed below to examine each group’s season sneak peek.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
FILE – In thisFeb 27, 2020, file picture, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner tosses throughout the 2nd inning of spring training baseball video game versus the Cincinnati Reds in ScottsdaleAriz (AP Photo/Matt York, File).
2019 surface: second NL West
Record: 85-77
Manager: Torey Lovullo
ATLANTA BRAVES
Ronald AcunaJr #13 of the Atlanta Braves searches from the dugout throughout the 4th inning of a spring training baseball video game versus the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Sarasota,Florida (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images).
2019 surface: 1st NL East
Record: 97-65
Manager: Brian Snitker
BALTIMORE ORIOLES
Baltimore Orioles’ Dilson Herrera, center, is welcomed by Cedric Mullins, left, and Mason Williams after he struck a three-run crowning achievement throughout an intrasquad video game at baseball training school Tuesday, July 14, 2020, inBaltimore (AP Photo/Julio Cortez).
2019 surface: fifth AL East
Record: 54-108
Manager: Brandon Hyde
BOSTON RED SOX
Boston Red Sox’s Rafael Devers heads to the plate for an at-bat throughout an intra-squad video game at Fenway Park on Thursday, July 9, 2020, inBoston (AP Photo/Charles Krupa).
2019 surface: 3rd AL East
Record: 84-78
Manager: Ron Roenicke
CHICAGO CUBS
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester heats up prior to an intrasquad baseball video game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Friday, July 17,2020 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh).
2019 surface: 3rd NL Central
Record: 84-78
Manager: David Ross
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Chicago White Sox’s Luis Robert responds after he was tagging out by Chicago Cubs 2nd baseman Nico Hoerner throughout the 4th inning of an exhibit baseball video game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 19,2020 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh).
2019 surface: 3rd AL Central
Record: 72-89
Manager: Rick Renteria
CINCINNATI REDS
Cincinnati Reds’ Sonny Gray tosses throughout an intrasquad video game at the baseball group’s practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 14,2020 (AP Photo/Aaron Doster).
2019 surface: fourth NL Central
Record: 75-87
Manager: David Bell
CLEVELAND INDIANS
Tyler Freeman (86), Beau Taylor, center, and George Valera commemorate after scoring on a double by Indians’ Christian Arroyo off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick throughout the 8th inning of an exhibit baseball video game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18,2020 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar).
2019 surface: second AL Central
Record: 93-69
Manager: Terry Francona
COLORADO ROCKIES
Colorado Rockies 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado participates in drills throughout the baseball group’s practice Sunday, July 12, 2020, inDenver (AP Photo/David Zalubowski).
2019 surface: fourth NL West
Record: 71-91
Manager: Bud Black
DETROIT TIGERS
FILE – In this Friday,Sept 20, 2019 file picture, Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann tosses versus the Chicago White Sox in the very first inning of a baseball video game inDetroit Detroit Tigers supervisor Ron Gardenhire stated Saturday, July 18, 2020 that right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45- day hurt list since of an ideal lower arm stress.( AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File).
2019 surface: fifth AL Central
Record: 47-114
Manager: Ron Gardenhire
HOUSTON ASTROS
Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley heats up prior to taking batting practice throughout a baseball exercise Wednesday, July 15, 2020, inHouston (AP Photo/David J. Phillip).
2019 surface: 1st AL West
Record: 107-55
Manager: Dusty Baker
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez changes his mask throughout baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Kansas City,Mo (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel).
2019 surface: fourth AL Central
Record: 59-103
Manager: Mike Matheny
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
FILE – In thisFeb 28, 2020, file picture, Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani bats throughout the very first inning of a spring training baseball video game versus the Texas Rangers, in Tempe,Ariz (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File).
2019 surface: fourth AL West
Record: 72-90
Manager: Joe Maddon
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (35) is satisfied in the house plate after striking a grand slam throughout the very first inning of an exhibit baseball video game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 19, 2020, in LosAngeles (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez).
2019 surface: 1st NL West
Record: 106-56
Manager: Dave Roberts
MIAMI MARLINS
Miami Marlins’ Jose Urena pitches throughout a baseball exercise at Marlins Park, Thursday, July 16, 2020, inMiami (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee).
2019 surface: fifth NL Central
Record: 57-105
Manager: Don Mattingly
MILWAUKEE MAKERS
Milwaukee Brewers’ Orlando Arcia covers his confront with his mask throughout an intrasquad video game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller Park inMilwaukee (AP Photo/Morry Gash).
2019 surface: second NL Central
Record: 89-73
Manager: Craig Counsell
MINNESOTA TWINS
Minnesota Twins 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson takes a practice swing throughout baseball practice Wednesday, July 8, 2020, inMinneapolis The baseball group included Donaldson amongst a number of possibly high effect gamers to the group that won 101 video games last season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone).
2019 surface: 1st AL Central
Record: 101-61
Manager: Rocco Baldelli
New York City METS
New York Mets Michael Conforto, left, sees as Yoenis Cespedes takes batting practice in the cage prior to an exhibit video game versus the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in NewYork (AP Photo/Kathy Willens).
2019 surface: 3rd AL East
Record: 86-76
Manager: Luis Rojas
New York City YANKEES
New York Yankees’ Clint Frazier rounds the bases after striking a two-run crowning achievement versus the New York Mets throughout the 4th inning of a baseball spring training video game Saturday, July 18, 2020, in NewYork (AP Photo/Adam Hunger).
2019 surface: 1st AL East
Record: 103-59
Manager: Aaron Boone
OAKLAND SPORTS
Oakland Athletics pitcher Lou Trivino, left, heats up throughout baseball practice Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Oakland,Calif (AP Photo/Ben Margot).
2019 surface: second AL West
Record: 97-65
Manager: Bob Melvin
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper gets back for his three-run homer throughout the 2nd inning of an exhibit baseball video game versus the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, inWashington The Phillies won 7-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).
2019 surface: fourth NL East
Record: 81-81
Manager: Joe Girardi
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick provides throughout the 8th inning of an exhibit baseball video game versus the Cleveland Indians in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18,2020 (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar).
2019 surface: fifth NL Centra
Record: 69-93
Manager: Derek Shelton
SAN DIEGO PADRES
FILE – In this July 8, 2020, file picture, San Diego Padres 3rd baseman Manny Machado bats throughout baseball training at Petco Park in SanDiego Machado has actually pledged to play much better than he did throughout his very first season after signing a $300 million, 10- year offer. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File).
2019 surface: fifth NL West
Record: 70-92
Manager: Jayce Tingler
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
San Francisco Giants’ Chadwick Tromp, left, strolls with Johnny Cueto, center, and another gamer throughout baseball practice in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 14,2020 (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu).
2019 surface: 3rd NL West
Record: 77-85
Manager: Gabe Kapler
SEATTLE MARINERS
Seattle Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield includes the bullpen at a baseball practice Tuesday, July 7, 2020, inSeattle Even in a 60- video game sprint season, this will not be the year that group comes to fulfillment. If anything, the truncated season might postpone a few of the Mariner’s restoring strategies, however still with the positive hope the club starts turning the corner into contention in2021 (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson).
2019 surface: fifth AL Central
Record: 68-94
Manager: Scott Servais
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
St Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJon g (11) is praised by colleagues Yadier Molina (4) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) after striking a two-run crowning achievement throughout an intrasquad practice baseball video game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, inSt Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).
2019 surface: 1st NL Central
Record: 91-71
Manager: Mike Shildt
TAMPA BAY RAYS
Tampa Bay Rays’ Tyler Glasnow, right, bumps fists with catcher Mike Zunino after pitching throughout baseball practice Tuesday, July 14, 2020, inSt Petersburg,Fla (AP Photo/Mike Carlson).
2019 surface: second AL East
Record: 96-66
Manager: Kevin Cash
TEXAS RANGERS
FILE – In this Friday,Feb 28, 2020, file picture, Texas Rangers supervisor Chris Woodward strolls back to the dugout after making a pitching modification throughout the 3rd inning of a spring training baseball video game versus the Los Angeles Angels, in Tempe,Ariz (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File).
2019 surface: 3rd AL Central
Record: 78-84
Manager: Chris Woodward
TORONTO BLUE JAYS
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, sees colleague Teoscar Hernandez, right, spray sanitizer in the dugout throughout the very first inning of an intersquad baseball action in Toronto on Friday, July 17,2020 The Blue Jays have actually been rejected approval by the Canadian federal government to play in Toronto amidst the coronavirus pandemic.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press through AP).
2019 surface: fourth AL East
Record: 67-95
Manager: Charlie Montoyo
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
Washington Nationals beginning pitcher Max Scherzer tosses throughout the very first inning of an exhibit baseball video game versus the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, inWashington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).
2019 surface: second NL East
Record: 93-69
Manager: Davey Martinez
