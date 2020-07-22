MLB’s 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

After tense settlements in between the owners and the gamers union, Commissioner Rob Manfred actioned in to carry out a 60- video game season set to start on July 23 or 24.

Each group is set to bet each of its 4 divisional competitors 10 times, and 4 video games versus the other 5 clubs in the matching department in the other league. A group will make just one journey to each city it checks out, according to the strategy.

Other information consisted of: video games including National League groups will consist of designated players; at the start of additional innings, there will be a runner on 2nd base, and the variety of playoff groups will stay at10 Additionally, the trade due date will beAug 31 while the due date for postseason eligibility isSept 15. Also, active lineups will be 30 throughout the very first 2 weeks of the season, 28 throughout the 2nd 2 weeks and 26 following that. Teams will not broaden to 28 lineup areas onSept 1, as initially meant this year.

Because no minors video games are being played this year, groups will be able to keep 60 gamers, consisting of a taxi team. Up to 3 gamers from the taxi team can take a trip with a group to a video game, and among the 3 should be a catcher.

MLB is likewise keeping the development of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, however chose to keep the hurt list minimum for pitchers at 10 days instead of 15, as at first meant.

Read listed below to examine each group's season sneak peek.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2019 surface: second NL West

Record: 85-77

Manager: Torey Lovullo

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO READ THE COMPLETE SNEAK PEEK

ATLANTA BRAVES

2019 surface: 1st NL East

Record: 97-65

Manager: Brian Snitker

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

2019 surface: fifth AL East

Record: 54-108

Manager: Brandon Hyde

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO READ THE COMPLETE SNEAK PEEK

BOSTON RED SOX

2019 surface: 3rd AL East

Record: 84-78

Manager: Ron Roenicke

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

CHICAGO CUBS

2019 surface: 3rd NL Central

Record: 84-78

Manager: David Ross

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

2019 surface: 3rd AL Central

Record: 72-89

Manager: Rick Renteria

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

CINCINNATI REDS

2019 surface: fourth NL Central

Record: 75-87

Manager: David Bell

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

CLEVELAND INDIANS

2019 surface: second AL Central

Record: 93-69

Manager: Terry Francona

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

COLORADO ROCKIES

2019 surface: fourth NL West

Record: 71-91

Manager: Bud Black

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

DETROIT TIGERS

2019 surface: fifth AL Central

Record: 47-114

Manager: Ron Gardenhire

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

HOUSTON ASTROS

2019 surface: 1st AL West

Record: 107-55

Manager: Dusty Baker

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

2019 surface: fourth AL Central

Record: 59-103

Manager: Mike Matheny

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

2019 surface: fourth AL West

Record: 72-90

Manager: Joe Maddon

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

2019 surface: 1st NL West

Record: 106-56

Manager: Dave Roberts

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

MIAMI MARLINS

2019 surface: fifth NL Central

Record: 57-105

Manager: Don Mattingly

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

MILWAUKEE MAKERS

2019 surface: second NL Central

Record: 89-73

Manager: Craig Counsell

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

MINNESOTA TWINS

2019 surface: 1st AL Central

Record: 101-61

Manager: Rocco Baldelli

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

New York City METS

2019 surface: 3rd AL East

Record: 86-76

Manager: Luis Rojas

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

New York City YANKEES

2019 surface: 1st AL East

Record: 103-59

Manager: Aaron Boone

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

OAKLAND SPORTS

2019 surface: second AL West

Record: 97-65

Manager: Bob Melvin

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2019 surface: fourth NL East

Record: 81-81

Manager: Joe Girardi

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

2019 surface: fifth NL Centra

Record: 69-93

Manager: Derek Shelton

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

SAN DIEGO PADRES

2019 surface: fifth NL West

Record: 70-92

Manager: Jayce Tingler

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2019 surface: 3rd NL West

Record: 77-85

Manager: Gabe Kapler

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

SEATTLE MARINERS

2019 surface: fifth AL Central

Record: 68-94

Manager: Scott Servais

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

2019 surface: 1st NL Central

Record: 91-71

Manager: Mike Shildt

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

TAMPA BAY RAYS

2019 surface: second AL East

Record: 96-66

Manager: Kevin Cash

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

TEXAS RANGERS

2019 surface: 3rd AL Central

Record: 78-84

Manager: Chris Woodward

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

2019 surface: fourth AL East

Record: 67-95

Manager: Charlie Montoyo

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

2019 surface: second NL East

Record: 93-69

Manager: Davey Martinez

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL PREVIEW