MLB vets David Price, Felix Hernandez opt out of 2020 season over coronavirus fears

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” he wrote.

He added: “I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”

The Dodgers followed up with a statement of support for the pitcher.

“The Dodgers fully support David’s decision to sit out the 2020 season,” the team said in a statement. “We have been in constant contact with David and we understand how much this deliberation weighed on him and his family.

“We know he’ll be rooting hard for the club every day and look forward to having him back with us in 2021.”

Hernandez, who signed with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason, also chose to opt-out from the pandemic-shortened season.

His agent made the announcement Saturday.

Hernandez would have experienced his first season with the Braves after spending most of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

The MLB season is placed to get started later this month. It’s unclear how many more players will soon be opting out over worries of contracting the virus.

