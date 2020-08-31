MLB trade deadline rumors: Rangers could move Joey Gallo, Lance Lynn; Yankees in on Starling Marte?

The 2020 trade deadline is nearly upon us. MLB teams have until 4 p.m. ET Monday to complete trades and improve their roster for the September stretch run. This has been an unusual season for many reasons, including teams only having five weeks to evaluate their roster before Monday’s trade deadline. Here is our trade deadline tracker with all the deals to date.

Now here are the latest rumors. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates.

Padres land Clevinger

The Padres have made the biggest move of the deadline, landing right-hander Mike Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen, and a player to be named later in exchange for a package that includes right-hander Cal Quantrill, outfielder Josh Naylor, catcher Austin Hedges, shortstop prospect Gabriel Arias, lefty Joey Cantillo, and infielder Owen Miller from Cleveland. You can read more about that deal by clicking here.

Clevinger, 29, has pitched at an ace level since 2017 and is doing so again in 2020, though he was also demoted to the alternate site after breaking COVID-19 protocols. The White Sox and Braves were also said to be interested in Clevinger, but the Padres were able to swing the deal.

Rangers discussing Gallo