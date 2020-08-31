MLB trade deadline 2020: Live updates, rumors with Mike Clevinger off to Padres; Lance Lynn stays put

The 2020 Major League Baseball trade deadline passed on Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Because of the coronavirus shutdown and shortened 60-game season, teams only had five weeks to evaluate to their roster, and there are only four weeks remaining before the playoffs. There was not much time to make decisions and there will not much time to reap the rewards of those decisions. Like last year, this season will not a feature a waiver-wire trade period following the deadline.

This is the last day teams can make trades and improve their roster, either short-term (buyers focused on this year) or long-term (sellers looking at the future) or both. After today, rosters will be mostly set for the remainder of 2020. There will be no other opportunities to make significant upgrades.

The last few days have been slow on the trade front with the exception of the San Diego Padres, who struck again on Monday morning by acquiring right-handed starter Mike Clevinger from Cleveland in exchange for a package that includes outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill, and shortstop Gabriel Arias.

There was plenty of other action on Monday. Here’s the full list of notable trades from deadline day:

