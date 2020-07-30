MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition for PS4 – PS4 exclusive – ESRB Rated E (Everyone) – Sports Game – Max Number of Multi-players: 8 – Receive 4 Days Early Access



MLB The Show 20 is what baseball dreams are made of. With new ways to play, greater customization, and more exciting new paths to rake in rewards-this is the biggest and best Show ever. Write your own baseball legacy in an expansive RPG experience, or build and manage the team of your dreams to face intense online competition*. The Show 20 is your ticket to play America’s pastime your way. MVP Edition includes: – 4 Days Early Access – Limited Edition Steelbook – 1 Diamond Variety Pack – 2 Gold Choice Packs and 10 The Show Packs – 10K Stubs and 30 MLBTS PS4 Avatars – Double Daily Login Rewards Early Access is back! Pre-Order Now for 4 Days Early Access New in March to October: Strategically make your push for the postseason with expanded Front Office moves, updated Player Development, and a more flexible in-game experience New in Road to The Show : Updated paths to the pros and expanded reward opportunities Improved defensive and hitting mechanics Expanded customization across the board Stay tuned for detailed updates and new feature announcements 1-4 Offline Players Supported 1-8 Online Players Supported * Online multiplayer requires an active PS Plus membership. Manufacturer: Sony. Manufacturer Part Number: 3005029. Brand Name: Sony. Product Name: MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition. Product Type: Software. [Product Information] Software Main Type: Game. Software Sub Type: Sports Game. Software Name: MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition. ESRB Rating: E (Everyone). Single Player Supported: Yes. Multiplayer Supported: Yes. Release Date: 3/13/2020. Maximum Number of Players Supported: 8. Platform Supported: PlayStation 4.

